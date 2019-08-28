NC southern flounder season comes to close next week

MOREHEAD CITY, NC (WWAY) — The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission says that recreational and commercial southern flounder fishing will close on September 4.

The decision for the season’s close was made in a meeting last week where the commission adopted the Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan Amendment 2 by the Division of Marine Fisheries.

The director of the Division of Marine Fisheries has flexibility to change the dates of commercial and recreational seasons as long as they meet harvest reductions.

In June, the commission looked at implementing the commercial and recreational flounder season to keep the southern flounder population from running too low.

From recreational to commercial fishing, local fishermen might have to steer away from flounder.

The commercial flounder season will reopen on September 15 in waters north of Pamlico Sound. Starting October 1, Pamlico Sound and all other waters will be open as well.

Recreational and commercial fishermen were not thrilled about more proposed fishing regulations in North Carolina.