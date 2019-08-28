Southport-Fort Fisher ferry route could be suspended for weeks

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Ferry System’s Southport-Fort Fisher route will likely be offline for several weeks as workers repair a ferry ramp system on the Southport side.

According to a news release from the NC Department of Transportation, the ramp system, which includes several cables, counterweights and the ramp itself failed on Tuesday.

The NCDOT said without the system in place, it is impossible to load and offload vehicles to and from the ferries.

Repair work will begin immediately. While the route is offline, drivers can use N.C. Highway 87 and U.S. Highway 17 to travel between Southport and the Wilmington area, including Fort Fisher.