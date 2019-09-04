Kid trades Disney birthday trip money for food for Dorian evacuees

ALLENDALE, SC (WJBF) — 6-year-old Jermaine Bell will be celebrating his 7th birthday on September 8.

Bell has been saving his money to got to Disney World, but in the midst of Hurricane Dorian making its way to the Palmetto state, he wanted to find a way to help evacuees. Bell instantly had other priorities on his list to do with his birthday money.

- Advertisement -

“The people that are traveling to go to places, I wanted them to have some food to eat, so they can enjoy the ride to the place that they’re going to stay at,” says Jermaine Bell, 6-year-old hurricane helper.

So Bell took his Disney World birthday money and traded it in for hot dogs, chips, and water to serve to coastal South Carolina evacuees.

“I wanted to be generous and live to give,” says Jermaine.

Related Article: Woman gives birth in mobile hospital as Florence rocks the Cape Fear

Read more here.