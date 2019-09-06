Hundreds of sea shells wash up at the beach, after Dorian leaves

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Incidentally, if you want to know how to get the best seashells by the seashore, visit Wrightsville Beach after a hurricane.
Just hours after Dorian wobbled away from the North Carolina coast, hundreds of sea shells washed up across beaches.
Strong winds and storms often create the perfect shelling conditions.
One couple visiting from Germany never experienced a hurricane; making today’s experience at the beach more than memorable.
“There are a lot shells that I have never seen before,” Maike Beerl said. “We’ve been to Europe, Italy, and Spain, but we’ve never seen this many shells.”
Locals recommend grabbing two bags when shelling– one for shells and one for trash to lend a hand in keeping our beach community clean.