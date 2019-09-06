Hundreds of sea shells wash up at the beach, after Dorian leaves

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Incidentally, if you want to know how to get the best seashells by the seashore, visit Wrightsville Beach after a hurricane.

Just hours after Dorian wobbled away from the North Carolina coast, hundreds of sea shells washed up across beaches.

- Advertisement -

Strong winds and storms often create the perfect shelling conditions.

One couple visiting from Germany never experienced a hurricane; making today’s experience at the beach more than memorable.

“There are a lot shells that I have never seen before,” Maike Beerl said. “We’ve been to Europe, Italy, and Spain, but we’ve never seen this many shells.”

Related Article: Residential debris collection in New Hanover County starts Monday

Locals recommend grabbing two bags when shelling– one for shells and one for trash to lend a hand in keeping our beach community clean.