Utilities stop water intake from river after spill from Chemours plant

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County is alerting residents and water costumers of a spill from the Chemours Fayetteville Works industrial site.

North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality told Brunswick County that an unknown substance spilled into the Cape Fear River from the chemical plant Tuesday afternoon.

Brunswick County says initial reports suggest that the quantity of the spill is limited, and containment measures have been put in place at the site.

“Out of an abundance of caution, CFPUA has decided to cease withdrawing water from the Lower Cape Fear Water & Sewer Authority intake at Kings Bluff in Bladen County for about six hours, starting about 8 a.m. Wednesday,” the water company wrote in a news release. “CFPUA had stopped withdrawing water from its own intake at Kings Bluff late Tuesday.”

Based on river flow patterns and hydraulic modeling, it is estimated that any presence of the substance could arrive in the Brunswick County area as early as Wednesday morning.

Brunswick County says they have suspended its intake of water through the raw water line entering the Northwest Water Treatment Plant to isolate and protect our water supply and prevent the substance’s plume from reaching the plant.

“Storage tanks levels are maximized for this purpose and will complement other isolation, treatment and containment measures,” the county said. At this time, the water supply is protected and there are no planned water bottle distributions.

The county is requesting all customers, including wholesale systems, to conserve water to better sustain and maximize the use of treated stored water. This includes no irrigation or nonessential water use until further notice.

In cooperation with Cape Fear Public Utility Authority, additional water quality sampling of the source water at the raw water intake will be performed.

In the event that this sampling indicates the presence of elevated levels of organic compounds, then additional action will be taken to mitigate the likelihood of contaminants from entering the Brunswick County Water System.

Brunswick County Public Utilities continues to monitor the situation and is working closely with the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority and other regional partners.

Based on available information, CFPUA staff estimated that 8 a.m. would be the soonest the substances might reach the intake, which is about 55 miles from the outfall at Fayetteville Works, which is owned by Chemours.

County water customers are not expected to lose water service or pressure.

There is no need to use an alternate source of water at this time; should this become necessary, Brunswick County will notify all its residential, commercial and industrial water customers using the Brunswick County website, social media and standard news sources.

Brunswick County is also opening an information hotline Wednesday to answer questions and provide residents information: (910) 253-2655

In conference calls Tuesday and Wednesday, the Fayetteville Works Plant Manager told CFPUA staff that the substances came from Kuraray Americas, an industrial tenant at the site. Although the identities of the substances were still being determined, he was confident they contained no PFAS. He also said that containment steps had been taken and that the spill had ceased and was no longer entering the Cape Fear River.

Because there is limited information about the substance at this time the county is notifying residents and customers as a precaution.