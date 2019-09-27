Man dies after contracting vibrio from eating oysters in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY/WTVD) — A man is dead after contracting a harmful bacteria from eating oysters while visiting in the Cape Fear, according to family friends.

David Argay, of Cary, contracted vibrio in Wilmington and died Thursday at WakeMed hospital in Raleigh.

Vibrio is a bacteria that lives in saltwater. There are 200 recognized species of marine vibrios but only a few can cause significant problems.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, vibrio infections are associated with eating raw or under-cooked shellfish such as oysters, clams, shrimp and scallops.

The health department did not release details about when exactly Argay ate the oysters or which restaurant served them to him.

On Thursday, New Hanover County Chief Communications Officer Jessica Loeper emailed WWAY a statement which reads: “New Hanover County Public Health is familiar with the case that we think you are referring to, but we do not have any medical information or details on the person in terms of their particular illness or how it was contracted. Another county investigated the illness, and we have no confirmation of the source of the illness.”

Loeper’s goes on to state, “We coordinated with the state and the other county to visit an establishment listed as an activity by the patient and our Environmental Health staff confirmed that they were handling their product correctly and found no out-of-compliance issues.”

Loeper said the county did not have confirmation of the source of the illness.

Health officials said these types of infections can be prevented by thoroughly cooking seafood or shellfish especially oysters and not exposing open wounds to seawater.

Most infections occur from May through October when water temperatures are warmer.

The CDC reports vibrio causes an estimated 80,000 illnesses and 100 deaths a year in the United States.