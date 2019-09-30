Pender raises almost $6,000 for Ocracoke School damaged in hurricane

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Last year, the Pender County community banded together to persevere through the aftermath of Hurricane Florence. Generosity from groups and organizations around the state, region and nation helped area residents get back on their feet.

Following Hurricane Dorian, the Ocracoke community suffered similar hardships. Pender County Schools wanted to help, organizing the Pay It Forward, Pender fundraiser. The community’s response was nothing short of incredible.

Pender County Schools will be sending the Ocracoke School $5,920.23 in money and gift cards to help the island community as they recover from Dorian.

“Last year was certainly one of the most difficult stretches in Pender County history, and for many the hardships are not over,” Pender County Schools Superintendent Dr. Steven Hill said. “We never forgot how much it meant to receive assistance as we tried to rebuild our lives. Immediately after we saw what was happening with Ocracoke, we knew we wanted to repay a little portion of what was done to help us. The response from our community shows just how much everyone wanted to help.”

Starting last Wednesday, buckets were placed in the front office at all 18 Pender County Schools, as well Central Services in Burgaw and Bandana’s Family Restaurant.

The community was asked to donate any spare change to help the fundraiser.

In three days, $2,726.23 in coins was collected, including more than 30,000 pennies. Additionally, cash, checks and gift cards were also received, as the final total cleared $5,900.