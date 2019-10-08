Group wants sheriff to allow registered sex offenders at NC State Fair

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — One group says banning registered sex offenders from the state fair is unconstitutional but the sheriff is holding firm to the law.

The law has been on the books for the past 3 state fairs — banning the state’s 24,000 registered sex offenders from the festivities.

They could be arrested if caught on the fairgrounds. Now a group is coming in defense of sex offenders and is lobbying the Wake County Sheriff to ignore the law that they argue is unconstitutional.

Monday marks 10 days till the start of the State Fair in Raleigh.

More than a million fairgoers are expected: Moms, dads, and lots of kids.

When ABC11 polled the parents at Moore Square on Monday about this idea of ignoring state law and allowing the state’s registered sex offenders to enjoy the fun too — yes answers were in short supply.

“No, not at all,” said mom Meisha McDonald. “I don’t want them coming up to my son anyways, let alone my son running around freely.”

