Rough coastal weather closes Outer Banks’ only highway

RODANTHE, NC (AP) — Two storms have merged off the coast of North Carolina, causing ocean water and sand to rush across lanes on the only highway connecting the barrier islands of the Outer Banks.

News outlets report transportation officials closed a portion of North Carolina Highway 12 near Rodanthe on Friday morning. The state’s Department of Transportation says the closure will continue until conditions improve.

The National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City said on social media that dangerous surf, strong rip currents, beach erosion and ocean overwash are expected to continue through Saturday evening. Officials said drivers should expect mild overwash especially during high tide.

WNCN-TV reports Cape Hatteras Elementary School and Cape Hatteras Secondary School were delayed for three hours Friday because of unsafe road conditions.

Live look at surf camera in Rodanthe.