UNC sold 43K alcoholic drinks during 3 football games

CHAPEL HILL, NC (WTVD) — Alcohol sales have been a hit at college football games in North Carolina this year.

UNC announced Friday it had sold more than 43,000 units of alcohol in the team’s three home games.

This is the first season public North Carolina universities have been allowed to sell alcohol at games. State lawmakers passed a law allowing the sales just weeks before the football season started.

The universities added beer, wine and hard seltzers to their concessions.

UNC released the following sales figures for the games so far this season: