Carolina Hurricanes auctioning off Backstreet Boys’ show-worn jerseys

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — Call it “a bunch of jerks” meets a bunch of hunks.

If you want a lasting memory of when the Backstreet Boys came to Raleigh, you can now bid on the Carolina Hurricanes jerseys they wore during the show.

When the group played at PNC Arena in August, they wore personalized jerseys with the number 19.

Proceeds from the auction go to the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation. You can place a bid here. The auction ends Oct. 23.