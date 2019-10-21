Inventor to use $200K lottery prize to help people cut back on smoking

ROSEBORO, NC (WWAY) — A North Carolina man says he plans to use his $200,000 lottery prize to market a product he invented that helps people cut back on smoking.

“This is a dream come true,” Michael Simmons said. “The Smokers Quick Out helps people control what they smoke. It’s already available in three countries, and now I can do what it takes so it will be available worldwide.”

The inventor’s good luck happened on his way home from a pool game when he stopped to get gas at the Circle K on Cedar Creek Road in Fayetteville. While there, he bought a $500 Loaded scratch-off ticket.

“I saw the ‘16’ and ‘16’ and knew I won something,” Simmons said. “I thought maybe I’d won $5 or $10. When I saw the four zeroes I went weak in the knees.”

Simmons claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $141,501.

“Winning this means so much,” Simmons said when he got his check. “It’s made my day.”