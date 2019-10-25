WWAY 5th Quarter: October 25, 2019

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–Week ten of the high school football season is in the books in the state of North Carolina. New Hanover and West Brunswick both picked up big wins setting up the match up of undefeated teams in conference play next Friday night. Below, are the final scores from Friday night around the Cape Fear.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL FINAL SCORES

North Brunswick 10 , Hoggard 35

Ashley 0 , New Hanover 54

South Brunswick 28 , Laney 0

Topsail 7 , West Brunswick 33

Whiteville 56 , West Columbus 0

East Columbus 12 , East Bladen 55

West Bladen 24 , St. Pauls 41

Lejeune 3 , Heide Trask 16

Dixon 49 , Pender 8

Clinton 14 , Wallace-Rose Hill 7