WWAY 5th Quarter: October 25, 2019

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–Week ten of the high school football season is in the books in the state of North Carolina. New Hanover and West Brunswick both picked up big wins setting up the match up of undefeated teams in conference play next Friday night. Below, are the final scores from Friday night around the Cape Fear.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL FINAL SCORES
North Brunswick 10 , Hoggard 35
Ashley 0 , New Hanover 54
South Brunswick 28 , Laney 0
Topsail 7 , West Brunswick 33
Whiteville 56 , West Columbus 0
East Columbus 12 , East Bladen 55
West Bladen 24 , St. Pauls 41
Lejeune 3 , Heide Trask 16
Dixon 49 , Pender 8
Clinton 14 , Wallace-Rose Hill 7
- Advertisement -