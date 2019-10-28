Man sentenced to at least 20 years in prison for Wilmington murder

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man pleaded guilty to second degree murder for a 2017 shooting death.

On Monday, 44-year-old Shelvon Rich was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for the murder of Percy Woods.

Rich is convicted of killing 40-year-old Percy Woods near South 6th and Castle streets back in October 2017. A witness near the scene told police he saw a man walk up to the driver's side of a vehicle with a handgun, fire the gun multiple times and then run away.

Woods’ fiancée, who was pregnant at the time of the fatal shooting, spoke in court.

“What you did was senseless,” she said.