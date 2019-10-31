Missing 3-year-old girl found alive after wandering from NC home

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A missing 3-year-old girl was found alive Thursday morning, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

An Amber Alert was issued late Wednesday for Allyson Nicole Oxendine after she vanished near Hunt Road in Laurel Hill, authorities said.

- Advertisement -

Allyson’s father told police she was in their yard with him just before 5 p.m. when she wandered away.

WPDE says deputies have not released any information about where Allyson was found, but did say she was taken to the hospital to be checked out.