Teens remain in hospital after Friday ATV accident

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two teens remain in New Hanover Regional Medical Center three days after their ATV collided with a car.

We originally reported on the accident Sunday after contacting State Highway Patrol. Now we know the names of the two teens and what may have led to them being hit by a car.

The State Highway Patrol says a 17-year-old and 19-year-old on an ATV were crossing Holden Beach Road from Ida Mae Way SW in Supply around 8:00 Friday night when they were hit by a white sedan. They were airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

On Monday, WWAY spoke to the mother one of the teens, Brandy Ludlum. Ludlum tells us her son Cameron Ludlum is still in the ICU at NHRMC with several compound fractures and internal injuries. He is undergoing multiple surgeries and may require amputation.

We also heard from the other teen’s mother. She says her son 19-year-old Alex Tedder has also undergone surgeries, but is now in stable condition.

Ludlum believes the ATV may have skidded out on gravel and accidentally went into the road and was hit. That has not been confirmed.

Luckily, both teens are expected to recover. They likely have a long road ahead of them.