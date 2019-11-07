Chef Tyler Florence coming to Wilmington for GLOW Academy fundraiser

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Another Food Network star is coming to Wilmington to support the GLOW Academy.

Celebrity Chef Tyler Florence is planning a visit in January to share his signature culinary style during three special events.

There will be an exclusive dinner for no more than 24 guests in a private home on January 23, and breakfast and lunch events both to be held on January 24 at the Country Club of Landfall.

For all three events, Chef Florence will determine the menu, source ingredients and supervise both Food Network and Wilmington chefs, while regaling guests with stories from behind the scenes of his career as a celebrated chef, author restaurateur and television personality.

Chef Florence is the fifth Food Network star to visit Wilmington in support of GLOW Academy.

Emeril Lagasse hosted events in 2016, Giada De Laurentiis in 2017, Guy Fieri in 2018 and Robert Irvine in 2019. The celebrity chef events reflect the career of GLOW Academy Founder Judy Girard, who was president of the Food Network from 1994 to 2004.

Tables of ten will go on sale November 11, and individual tickets, if still available, will go on sale December 9

For more information, visit www.glowacademy.net.