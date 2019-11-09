Highway Patrol looking for suspect after Hit and Run

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – North Carolina State Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect involved in a hit and run at the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Cathay Road. The call came in on Saturday evening around 5:30 PM.

A Pontiac G6 was heading northbound on Highway 421, when it took a left turn and collided head on with a vehicle heading southbound. A female driving the Pontiac fled the scene on foot once both vehicles came to a stop.

According to Trooper A.M. Smith, they have identified the driver who fled, but she has not been arrested. No substantial injuries were reported and no one was transported to the hospital.