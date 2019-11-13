Brunswick teen recalls near-fatal ATV accident

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One of two teenagers who were left in critical condition after an accident involving an all terrain vehicle is now speaking out.

WWAY’s Matt Bennett met him at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington where he is still recovering.

19-year-old Alex Tedder lost the lower part of his leg during the accident, but his attitude is about as positive as it gets.

The accident happened back on November 1. Alex and his friend 17-year-old Cameron Ludlum were riding an ATV in Supply when they were hit by a car on Holden Beach Road.

Alex says he doesn’t remember the accident or how they ended up in the road.

He says he woke up in the hospital terrified that he was paralyzed.

Now, less than two weeks later he’s on the road to recovery.

He says he couldn’t have done it without his support group.

“Everybody in my family, friends, girlfriend, people I haven’t seen in years showed up,” Tedder said. “People I’ve never seen showed up. The support group was so big, it was amazing. And it just helped me push through all of it. Them and God helped me push through all of it.”

Tedder says his physical therapy is going well and he is expected to be released from the hospital on Monday.