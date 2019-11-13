Coastal Christian basketball opens up the season with two wins

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–Coastal Christian High School picked up two wins on the basketball court Tuesday night in girls and boys action.

The Coastal Christian girls jumped out to the 14-1 lead at the end of the first quarter on their way to the 42-20 win over Liberty Christian. Bryna Barton led the Centurions in scoring with 10 points, while her sister Brooke chipped in eight in the win.

- Advertisement -

The Coastal Christian boys battled back and forth with Southeastern Home School, but the Centurions pulled away for the 57-46 win in the 4th quarter. Sophomore Luke Davenport led Coastal offensively in the win finishing with a game high 18 points.

The Coastal Christian boys and girls will both take on High Point Christian Academy on Friday night. The girls game will start at 5:30 p.m, with the varsity boys to follow at 7:00 p.m. Southeastern Home School will travel to take on South Wake next Friday night.