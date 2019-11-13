Former Ashley football star a semifinalist for National award

CHARLOTTE, NC (WWAY)–Five year ago Ashley High School graduate Alex Highsmith enrolled at UNC Charlotte as a walk on for the 49ers football team, now he is one of the top defensive players in the country.

It was announced on Tuesday that Highsmith has been named as a semifinalist for the Burlsworth award. It is an honor given out each season to the most outstanding college football player who began his career as a walk on.

In 2019, Highsmith has 8.5 sacks to go along with 15.5 tackles for loss in the 49ers 10 games. In his four year career he has a total of 161 tackles for Charlotte.

The award winner will be announced on December 9th. Hunter Renfrow, Luke Falk, and Baker Mayfield have won the past three season.