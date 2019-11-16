WWAY 5th Quarter: November 15, 2019

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–The first round of the North Carolina High School football playoffs are in the books. Four teams from the Cape Fear remain alive in the hunt for a State Championship. Below, are the final scores from the first round games and the match ups for the second round next Friday night.
FIRST ROUND- FINAL SCORES
Class 3AA- #15 Topsail 7 , #2 New Hanover 46
Class 3AA- #10 Union Pines 20 , #7 West Brunswick 31
Class 3A- #15 North Brunswick 0 , #2 Havelock 33
Class 2A- #10 Wallace-Rose Hill 7 , #7 Whiteville 41
Class 2A- #15 East Bladen , #2 Southwest Edgecombe 48
Class 1A- #12 West Columbus 14 , #5 Winston-Salem Prep 56
SECOND ROUND- SCHEDULE
Class 4AA- #12 Apex Friendship (8-4) vs. #4 Hoggard (5-5)
Class 3AA- #7 West Brunswick (10-1) vs. #2 New Hanover (11-1)
Class 2A- #7 Whiteville (9-2) vs. #2 Southwest Edgecombe (11-1)