WWAY 5th Quarter: November 15, 2019

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–The first round of the North Carolina High School football playoffs are in the books. Four teams from the Cape Fear remain alive in the hunt for a State Championship. Below, are the final scores from the first round games and the match ups for the second round next Friday night.

FIRST ROUND- FINAL SCORES

Class 3AA- #15 Topsail 7 , #2 New Hanover 46

Class 3AA- #10 Union Pines 20 , #7 West Brunswick 31

Class 3A- #15 North Brunswick 0 , #2 Havelock 33

Class 2A- #10 Wallace-Rose Hill 7 , #7 Whiteville 41

Class 2A- #15 East Bladen , #2 Southwest Edgecombe 48

Class 1A- #12 West Columbus 14 , #5 Winston-Salem Prep 56

SECOND ROUND- SCHEDULE

Class 4AA- #12 Apex Friendship (8-4) vs. #4 Hoggard (5-5)

Class 3AA- #7 West Brunswick (10-1) vs. #2 New Hanover (11-1)

Class 2A- #7 Whiteville (9-2) vs. #2 Southwest Edgecombe (11-1)