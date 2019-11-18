HAPPENING TONIGHT: Brunswick County Schools redistricting meeting

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Happening Monday at 6:00 p.m. at North Brunswick High School, there is a meeting to discuss redistricting plans for Brunswick County Schools.

The redistricting draft maps were first posted online last week, and this meeting is a chance for parents to have their questions and concerns heard.

This first phase of redistricting only affects elementary and middle schools, and there are three options for each.

According to the drafts, between 185 and 495 elementary school students and between 302 and 331 middle school students would be moved.

Click here for more information on the maps, and to live stream Monday night’s meeting.