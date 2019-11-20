Mack Brown set to speak in Wilmington for Billy Dooley Foundation

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Mack Brown, the winningest coach in UNC history, will be the keynote speaker at the first Coach Bill Dooley Education Foundation Luncheon.

The luncheon, presented by Cape Fear Community College and TD Bank, will be held February 6th at 11:30 a.m, in the Windell Daniels Hall in Union Station on the campus of Cape Fear Community College.

Mack Brown, whose charismatic style and disciplined approach propelled the University of North Carolina to the Top Five and the University of Texas to the 2005 BCS National Championship, began his second stint as head coach in Chapel Hill on November 27, 2019 with the goal of leading another Carolina resurgence.

A 41-year veteran of collegiate coaching, Brown has served as head coach for thirty seasons with stops at Texas (1998-2013), North Carolina (1988-97), Tulane (1985-87), and Appalachian State (1983). Over his thirty seasons, Brown has posted a record of 244-122-1 (.667). Those 244 career victories rank 10th on the FBS all-time list and are the most among active coaches. The 2005 Paul W. “Bear” Bryant National Coach of the Year and the 2008 Bobby Dodd National Coach of the Year, Brown is one of a handful of coaches in college football history to lead two separate programs to Top-Five national finishes. Brown was inducted into the National Football Foundation College Football Hall of Fame in December of 2018.

In addition to the College Football Hall of Fame, Brown is also a member of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, the Longhorn Hall of Honor, the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame, the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame and the Holiday Bowl Hall of Fame.

Prior to returning to Carolina, Brown served as both a college football studio analyst and color analyst for ESPN.