Country star Sam Hunt arrested for DUI in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (WKRN) — Country singer Sam Hunt was arrested early Thursday morning after driving the wrong way down an East Nashville road while drunk, a police report alleges.

The 34-year-old was booked into the Metro jail around 6:30 a.m. on charges of driving under the influence and having an open container.

According to an arrest warrant, police were notified early Thursday morning that a driver was traveling south in the northbound lanes of Ellington Parkway near Ben Allen Road.

When officers responded to the area, they said they located the vehicle going the wrong way. The driver was also reportedly swerving in and out of his lane and a traffic stop was initiated.

