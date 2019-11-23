Multiple injured after shooting in Downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON (WWAY) – Wilmington Police are investigating after a shooting took place in Downtown Wilmington on Friday night.

A multiple-round Shotspotter alert was reported at South 11th St. and Orange Street around 10:30 Friday Night. Police found two male victims, aged 29 and 27, suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived on scene.

A large crowd began to gather as officers attempted to treat the victims. Two officers were assaulted by a man, 32-year-old Justin Dwayne Milton, as they tried to hold the crowd back while the victims were being tended to. Milton was arrested and jailed under a $100,000 bond.

A third victim was dropped off at New Hanover Regional Medical Center as the other two victims were being transported. The third victim, an 18-year-old, suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The driver of the 18-year-old victim, 26-year-old Tymir Wigfall, had several outstanding warrants and was arrested under a $1,000 bond.

All three victims of the shooting are expected to survive.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact Wilmington Police at (910)343-3620, or visit www.tip708.com to remain anonymous.