Contracted Santa worker says negative criticism was racially driven

FORT MILL, SC (WSOC) — Tony Harkey worked his first day as Santa Claus at the Cabela’s in Fort Mill and after his shift he was brought to tears when reading criticism online about what people thought of him.

He believes the negative comments on Cabela’s Facebook page were racially driven.

“Do not go this year for Xmas pics, guy looks nothing like Santa,” a post read.

Harkey bleaches his hair and beard white to get into the Christmas Spirit.

“That’s what drives me to be Santa, make sure kids are happy — make sure kids are smiling,” said.

He’s been one of Santa’s helpers for three years, dressing up as St. Nick.

