Woman gives birth at NC airport shortly after flight lands

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — A mother gave birth to a healthy baby girl Wednesday afternoon shortly after landing at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Airport Medic crews were called to help the woman after an American Airlines flight from Tampa landed around 1:20 p.m.

American Airlines released a statement, saying, “Upon landing in Charlotte, American Airlines Flight 868 from Tampa, requested MEDICS due to a passenger who needed assistance.”

Officials said the baby was delivered around 2 p.m. Both the girl and the mother were taken to a hospital after the delivery.