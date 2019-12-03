Public meeting tonight regarding Carolina Bays Pkwy extension into NC

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The NCDOT and SCDOT will hold a public meeting Tuesday in Sunset Beach regarding the proposal to extend the Carolina Bays Parkway.

The goal is to extend the parkway (S.C. 31) from S.C. 9 in Horry County, South Carolina into North Carolina to U.S. 17 in Brunswick County. The project calls for a multi-lane freeway. The freeway would be on some existing roadways and some in new locations.

The project would increase connectivity for Brunswick County and surrounding residents who frequently travel into South Carolina, as well as enhance mobility for the traffic in the area. Some of the current roadways and intersections are set to exceed the roadway capacity limits by 2040.

Nine concepts have been developed for this project. Those maps can be found on the NCDOT Public Meetings website.

There are two public meetings scheduled. The first is Tuesday, December 3 from 4pm-7pm at the Sea Trail Convention Center, 75A Clubhouse Road in Sunset Beach, N.C.

The second will be held Wednesday, December 4 from 4-7 p.m. at VFW Post 10804, 111 State Highway 57 North, Little River, S.C.

The public may also submit comments by phone or email by January 10.