Wilmington Eagles headed back to the Pop Warner Super Bowl

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–The Wilmington Eagles 12 & under Pop Warner football team is headed back to Orlando, Florida to compete for the National Championship.

The Eagles had no trouble in the Mid-South Regional Championship over the weekend winning 28-0 to earn another shot at a title in Orlando. There are six returners on this years 12 & under team that played in the Super Bowl last year and they hope to build on that experience.

“The fact that those kids came back this season to try it again tells me a lot about these kids,” said Eagles head coach Jermaine Shaw. “They have that determination and want to prove they can play with the best in the nation.”

The Eagles will take on the Pine Hill Trojans out of Florida in the first round on Sunday. They hope to see their hard work payoff come game time.

“We have been working really hard in practice this year to get back and have a chance to win a National Championship,” said Aniziyon Session.

There are returners on the 2019 team, but there are also a ton of new faces that have played a key role in their success. Now, its all about going down there and getting the job done.

“We had a real strong team last year, but this team right now is stronger,”says Jackson Cash. “We have a better mindset on how to win and how to get it done.”

The Eagles are still trying to raise money to fund this years trip to take every player to Florida for the Super Bowl. If you are interested in donating to the team you can visit their GoFundMe page.