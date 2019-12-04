Ill-timed joke about explosives at airport sends NC Marine to jail

A North Carolina Marine was arrested after an ill-timed joke in the TSA line at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Black Friday.

Investigators say Joseph Simkus went through the security line at about noon and told TSA Agent Dillan Hinkle that he should check his shoes for the plastic explosive C-4.

The police report shows that Simkus admitted that he knew what C-4 was. and in an interrogation the Marine said he likes to joke around and was just happy because he was on his way to see his family.

USMC officials at Cherry Point have released a statement concerning Simkus’ arrest:

“We are aware of the incident involving LCpl Joseph Simkus, and his subsequent arrest. We are working with local authorities to ensure a thorough investigation. We will take further appropriate actions pending future court appearances and any potential rulings. Simkus is currently assigned to Marine Tactical Air Squadron 29, Marine Air Control Group 28, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing.”

His next court date is Dec. 20.