AP: Possible active shooter situation at Naval Air Station Pensacola

PENSACOLA, FL (WWAY) — Authorities say an active shooter is dead after opening fire on multiple people at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola.

The U.S. Navy is also reporting on its Twitter account, “We are aware of reports of a possible active shooter at Naval Air Station Pensacola. More information to follow.”

Escambia Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amber Southard tells The Associated Press that the shooter is dead.

News outlets are reporting Friday that 10 people have been taken to area hospitals.

We’ll continue to follow this developing situation as we get more details.