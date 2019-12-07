Man arrested in Friday night shooting on Greenfield St.

Wilmington (WWAY) – Wilmington Police have confirmed that an arrest has been made in a shooting that occurred near 12th and Greenfield Street on Friday night.

Gregory Glenn Simpson Jr., 37, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill. Police believe there was a dispute between Simpson and the victim, leading to the shooting.

The victim, a 23 year old, was taken to the hospital where emergency room staff credit the responding officers with saving the victims life. The victim remains in the hospital in serious condition.

Simpson remains in the New Hanover County Jail under a $200,000 bond.