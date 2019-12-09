Tim Smith steps down as Pender football coach

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–After three seasons at the helm of the Pender High School football program Tim Smith announced on Monday that he is stepping down as the Patriots head coach.

Smith took over the Pender program back in 2017 and compiled a 7-27 record over the three seasons. The past season the Patriots went 2-9 and missed out on spot in the state playoffs.

The school has already begun the search to find Smith’s replacement. Last week, Laney head Ashaad Yeoman also announced he was stepping down as the Buccaneers head coach.