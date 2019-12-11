Warrants: Victim’s missing credit cards lead to murder suspect

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New details have surfaced in the murder of a Wilmington woman who was found dead in her apartment in November.

A search warrant reveals Kimberly Bland was stabbed multiple times before she was found in her Mill Creek apartment.

The warrant also says Bland’s car was missing, along with her debit and credit cards.

Wilmington Police say they have security photos of Andrew Boynton making withdrawals at multiple banks using Bland’s ATM cards.

Boynton, a friend of bland, was arrested in Virginia and is charged with first degree murder in her death. He is also charged with larceny of a motor vehicle.

Police say they have also requested all transactions from Boynton’s bank accounts.

Boynton is being held in the New Hanover County Detention Center under no bond.