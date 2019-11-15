Judge gives murder suspect no bond at first court appearance

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The man accused of killing a friend and coworker appeared before a judge in a New Hanover County courtroom Friday morning.

Andrew Boynton made his first appearance on murder and larceny of a motor vehicle.

He was arrested in Virginia last week and was extradited to New Hanover County Thursday afternoon.

Boynton is accused of killing Kimberly Bland.

Wilmington Police say her body was found inside her apartment at Mill Creek on Nov. 7.

The judge gave Boynton no bond.

He’s next court appearance is Dec. 5.