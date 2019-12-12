Alex Highsmith named to Conference USA First-Team

CHARLOTTE,NC (WWAY)–Former Ashley High School standout Alex Highsmith continues to shine on the grid iron for the Charlotte 49ers. The senior was selected to the All-Conference USA First Team defense on Wednesday.

The Wilmington native wracked up 68 total tackles and 14 sacks in his senior season, including a career high 4.5 sacks against Old Dominion in the final game of the regular season.

The 49ers finished the year with a 7-5 record and are headed to their first ever bowl game. Charlotte will take on the university of Buffalo next Friday afternoon in the Bahamas Bowl.

The game in Nassau will air nationally on ESPN at 2:00 p.m. ET.