NC Catholic priest on administrative leave after sex abuse allegation

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — A Charlotte priest at one of the largest Catholic churches in the country was placed on administrative leave Monday after being accused of sexually abusing a minor.
In a statement, Bishop Peter Jugis said Father Patrick Hoare is facing allegations of sexual abuse from when he worked in Pennsylvania 25 years ago, before he joined the ministry.
The victim, who is now an adult, reported his allegation to the Charlotte Diocese on Sunday, according to a letter sent to parishioners.
He and the Charlotte Diocese have been in touch with police and the diocese said it will cooperate in any investigation. Once complete, it will refer the allegation for an internal investigation to determine credibility.