Sheriff: Resource officer on leave after slamming student

By
Associated Press
-
0
School Resource Officer

HENDERSON, N.C. (AP) — Law enforcement authorities in North Carolina say a school resource officer has been placed on paid administrative leave after school surveillance video showed him violently slamming a middle school student to the ground twice before dragging him off camera.

School district officials reported the officer to authorities Thursday. Vance County Sheriff Curtis Brame said he asked the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to probe the situation at Vance County Middle School, which is about 45 miles north of Raleigh.

- Advertisement -

“I was stunned and shocked because I have eight grandchildren, four between the ages of 8 and 13,” Brame said Friday. “To see a child that small reminded me of one of my grandchildren.”

You Might Also Like