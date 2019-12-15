Sheriff: Resource officer on leave after slamming student

Brame said the student is under the age of 12.

The video shows the student and officer walking side by side. The officer then stops, lifts the student against a wall, flips him head-down and slams him to the ground. The officer grabs the student again and drops him a second time.

Vance County District Attorney Mike Waters said the extent of the boy’s injuries could determine potential charges.

Authorities have not made the officer’s name public. Brame said the officer has worked for the sheriff’s office for two years.

A news release from Vance County Schools said student safety is of “utmost importance” to the district. It added that it was “deeply concerned” by the officer’s actions.

The sheriff’s office has two resource officers assigned to the middle school. Brame said other deputies are filling in for the one who is on leave.