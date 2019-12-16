Jimmy’s at Red Dogs collects nearly 800 bikes for Toys for Tots

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Jimmy’s at Red Dogs is celebrating after getting nearly double their goal during their holiday bike drive.

Jimmy Gilleece, the Wrightsville Beach bar owner, says they have been collecting bikes over the last several weeks to give to the US Marine Corps Toys For Tots campaign.

This year’s goal was 400. On Sunday, they had collected 792 bikes.

“We are absolutely speechless!” the bar wrote on Facebook. “The support has been unreal! We never could have dreamed that this would become what it has.”



At noon Sunday, Two Men in a Truck picked up the bikes and took them to the local Salvation Army.