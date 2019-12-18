Police respond after Wilmington church receives racist letter

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is investigating after a church received a racist letter that is being called a hate crime.

Members of the New Hanover County NAACP held a press conference in the Blue Room at Wilmington Police Department Headquarters Wednesday.

WPD says a three-page letter delivered to St. Andrew’s AME Zion Church on Sunday, which contained vile and hateful language directed at African Americans in our community. The letter was typed, unsigned and missing a return address.

During the press conference, Chief Ralph Evangelous outlined the following steps WPD will be taking to catch the person responsible and protect those who were targeted:

The case is being treated as a hate crime and has been assigned to a violent crimes detective, who’s actively working it;

WPD is working with the postal inspector to determine the origin of the letter;

Officers have increased patrols around all churches in the area;

WPD Crime Prevention will review church security plans, ensuring they are as safe and secure as possible.