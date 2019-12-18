Police respond after Wilmington church receives racist letter

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is investigating after a church received a racist letter that is being called a hate crime.
Members of the New Hanover County NAACP held a press conference in the Blue Room at Wilmington Police Department Headquarters Wednesday.
WPD says a three-page letter delivered to St. Andrew’s AME Zion Church on Sunday, which contained vile and hateful language directed at African Americans in our community. The letter was typed, unsigned and missing a return address.
- The case is being treated as a hate crime and has been assigned to a violent crimes detective, who’s actively working it;
- WPD is working with the postal inspector to determine the origin of the letter;
- Officers have increased patrols around all churches in the area;
- WPD Crime Prevention will review church security plans, ensuring they are as safe and secure as possible.
“We will not sit back and allow ourselves to be divided,” Evangelous said. “We stand here together. There’s no place in our society [for] a letter like that with the language and disgusting rhetoric that we should be beyond. Let’s fix what the problems are. Let’s not tear down what we have. That’s what this letter, this individual is trying to do. We stand here united. We’re going to be here together. We’re going to fix this and move on.”
To any churches or other organizations that receive a similar letter, WPD says try not to touch it and just contact police.
“The more people who handle it, the harder it will be to collect forensic evidence,” WPD wrote in a news release.