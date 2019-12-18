Rep. David Rouzer slams impeachment process on Capitol Hill

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The U.S. House marched toward a historic evening vote to impeach President Donald Trump on Wednesday, with Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi insisting Congress must “defend democracy” by evicting him from the White House. Trump would be just the third American president to be impeached, a distinctive dark mark on his tenure.

Trump said that despite the Democrats’ patriotic talk, they were actually perpetrating “an assault on America.”

North Carolina’s 7th District Congressman David Rouzer (R) slammed the impeachment process Wednesday, saying the country has been more divided than ever in his lifetime.

“The truth has been trampled by this House of Representatives and because of the abuses in the FBI and Department of Justice, more Americans have an even dimmer view of very important American institutions,” Rep. Rouzer said. “Thankfully the lens of history will ensure that the truth is told and will endure.”

