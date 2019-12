WAXHAW, N.C. — It’s the last week before winter break for elementary students in Union County and the school principal had quite the plan to help them get in the holiday spirit.

Principal Terry Vaughn of Kensington Elementary in Waxhaw came to school dressed as the famous ‘Elf on a Shelf’ for Wednesday’s “Dress as a Holiday Character” day.

- Advertisement -

Not only did Vaughn dress as the elf, he also hid in different places around the school and kids were able to find him.

Click here to read more.