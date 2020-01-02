Mother asks for birthday cards for son with Down syndrome

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County man is about to celebrate a milestone birthday and the family wants your help to make it extra special.

Nic Cox is turning 21 years old later this month. You may remember him from this heartwarming promposal. He was later voted by the Ashley High School student body as Prom King.

Cox works at Bitty & Beau’s Coffee Shop, which hires people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Cox’s mom posted on Facebook, “I want to show him how much he is loved with birthday cards.”

His birthday on Jan. 13.

Send birthday cards to:

211 Windchime Drive

Wilmington, NC 28412