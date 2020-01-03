‘A more dangerous world’: Iran killing triggers global alarm

PARIS (AP) — Global powers are warning that the world has just become a more dangerous place after the U.S. killed Iran’s top general.
China, Russia and France, all permanent members of the U.N. Security Council, took a dim view of the U.S. airstrike near Baghdad’s airport early Friday that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani.
But Britain and Germany also suggested that Iran shared blame for provoking the targeted killing that dramatically ratcheted up tensions in the Mideast.
A German government spokeswoman says the U.S. strike is “a reaction to a whole series of military provocations for which Iran bears responsibility.”
