Iran strikes back at US with missile attack at bases in Iraq

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has struck back at the United States for killing a top Revolutionary Guard commander, calling it revenge for the U.S. killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

U.S. officials say Iran fired a series of ballistic missiles at two military bases in Iraq housing American troops.

- Advertisement -

There were no immediate reports of U.S. casualties. It’s a major escalation between the two longtime foes, and there are worries the two nations are now close to war.

But there are some indications that there would not be further retaliation on either side, at least in the short term.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)