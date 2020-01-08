Kids, adults injured in Columbus Co. bus crash released from hospital

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Everyone is out of the hospital following a crash Tuesday morning on US 74/76 in Columbus County involving a school bus.

The NC State Highway Patrol says all eight children and two adults on the Head Start bus have been released from the hospital.

Authorities says one child had a broken arm, and another had a concussion, among other injuries.

NCDOT says an 18-wheeler was traveling on US 74/76 near Delco when the driver looked down. When he looked up, he reportedly then saw a Head Start school bus stopped in front of him. He swerved but still hit the bus. Officials say a FedEx truck was behind the 18-wheeler and also hit the bus.

Officials say all of the children were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The tractor-trailer driver, Daniel Scott Musick, was charged with failure to reduce speed. Investigators say he was driving a truck from T Watts LLC, out of Statesville, when he crashed into the back of the bus.

No word yet if the FedEx driver will be charged.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.