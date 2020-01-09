Death by distribution law in effect in North Carolina

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WCTI) — A new law recently took effect in North Carolina that officials say will work to curb drug dealing.

Under the law, a drug dealer who sells a controlled substance that causes someone’s death can be charged with second-degree murder.

Before this law went into effect on December 1, Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller says malice was needed to charge a drug dealer with second-degree murder. With the new law, he says malice is no longer needed.

“Now we can make that connection between the death and the drugs,” he explains.

