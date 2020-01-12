Trump, Pelosi square off ahead of impeachment trial

WASHINGTON, DC (AP) — President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are squaring off ahead of his impeachment trial in the Senate.

Pelosi says senators will “pay a price” if they block new witnesses from testifying. Trump counters that she and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff should also appear.

The House expects to transmit the articles of impeachment against Trump this week. The Republican leader of the Senate, Mitch McConnell, wants a speedy trial without new witnesses.

Trump was impeached on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress over his actions toward Ukraine. Trump tweeted Sunday that he did nothing wrong.