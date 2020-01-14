VIDEO: Students run to safety as strong wind blows roof off school gym

SAMPSON COUNTY, NC (WTVD) — Storms moving through Sampson County damaged the roof of the gym at Union Intermediate Elementary School on Monday while students were in the building.

A spokesperson for Sampson County Schools said part of the roof near the back part of the school’s gym blew off. About 25 children were in the gym at the time, but they ran the other way as bricks and wooden beams started falling.

Video footage obtained by WWAY on Tuesday captured the scene as children dashed away from the oncoming burst of wind.

“The students were doing their gym activities and all of a sudden it’s just debris starts flowing in and you see the sky,” Sampson County Schools spokesperson Wendy Cabral said.

